LIVE news updates: Covid-19 cases in India rise to 4,302; 7 deaths reported in 24 hours

Covid-19 cases LIVE updates: States have asked both government and private healthcare facilities to ensure they are well-stocked. Catch all the news developments from around the world here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: AdobeStock

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 11:35 AM IST
Covid cases in India: India' Covid-19 caseload rose to 4,302 as of Wednesay, June 4, up from 4,026 reported the previous day. Since May 22, the number of active cases has rose from 257 to over 4,000, with Kerala continuing to be the most affected state.   Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said that those spreading "rumour" of slum demolitions in the city will face police action. Gupta, who held a meeting on illegal demolitions, also asserted that no slums would be demolished without providing permanent houses to their inhabitants. She also stated that no street vendors with the PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme documents will be displaced from their locations, according to a statement. The ruling BJP is facing a lot of criticism from opposition parties over the demolition of the Madrasi camp slum in south Delhi.   

An all-party parliamentary delegation led by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will meet members of the US Congress, American officials, think tanks and policy experts to brief them on Operation Sindoor, terrorism faced by India and regional security. The delegation arrived in the US capital Tuesday and will have packed days of engagements till Thursday. The multi-party group will be engaging with members of the US Congress, American think tanks and media professionals.
 
Chairperson of the Standing Committee on External Affairs Tharoor is leading the delegation, which comprises Sarfaraz Ahmad (JMM), Ganti Harish Madhur Balayogi (TDP), Shashank Mani Tripathi (BJP), Bhubaneswar Kalita (BJP), Milind Deora (Shiv Sena), Tejasvi Surya (BJP) and India's former Ambassador to the US Taranjit Sandhu.

11:35 AM

All-party delegation led by Shashi Tharoor arrives in Washington

The all-party delegation of Indian parliamentarians, led by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, arrived on Tuesday for meetings with US officials, lawmakers and policy experts as part of the diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor. The delegation, which arrived from India in New York on May 24, had travelled to Guyana, Panama, Colombia and Brazil before arriving in Washington on Tuesday afternoon for the last leg of the tour.

11:23 AM

Covid-19 update: Gujarat records 108 cases, one death in Ahmedabad

Gujarat registers 108 new Covid-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s active caseload to 461.

10:30 AM

Covid-19 LIVE updates: Kerala has the highest active caseload

Kerala has a total of 1,446 active cases, followed by Maharashtra (494).

10:10 AM

Allahabad HC stays arrest of music producer Sunil Yadav in kidnapping case

The Allahabad High Court has stayed the arrest of music producer Sunil Yadav, who was booked allegedly for kidnapping a woman whom he had signed for an album, a court official said on Tuesday. A two-judge bench comprising Justice Siddhartha and Justice Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra also issued notice to Sushmita Yadav, a sister of the alleged victim, Anupama Yadav.

10:01 AM

Covid-19 cases in India rise to 4,302

According to data from the Union Health Ministry as of June 4, there are 4,302 active cases nationwide. Seven deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
 

9:51 AM

Indian delegation in US to push anti-terror message, discuss Operation Sindoor

An all-party parliamentary delegation led by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will meet members of the US Congress, American officials, think tanks and policy experts to brief them on Operation Sindoor, terrorism faced by India and regional security. The delegation arrived in the US capital Tuesday and will have packed days of engagements till Thursday.
First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

