LIVE news updates: Covid-19 cases in India rise to 4,302; 7 deaths reported in 24 hours

Covid cases in India: India' Covid-19 caseload rose to 4,302 as of Wednesay, June 4, up from 4,026 reported the previous day. Since May 22, the number of active cases has rose from 257 to over 4,000, with Kerala continuing to be the most affected state. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said that those spreading "rumour" of slum demolitions in the city will face police action. Gupta, who held a meeting on illegal demolitions, also asserted that no slums would be demolished without providing permanent houses to their inhabitants. She also stated that no street vendors with the PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme documents will be displaced from their locations, according to a statement. The ruling BJP is facing a lot of criticism from opposition parties over the demolition of the Madrasi camp slum in south Delhi.

An all-party parliamentary delegation led by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will meet members of the US Congress, American officials, think tanks and policy experts to brief them on Operation Sindoor, terrorism faced by India and regional security. The delegation arrived in the US capital Tuesday and will have packed days of engagements till Thursday. The multi-party group will be engaging with members of the US Congress, American think tanks and media professionals.

Chairperson of the Standing Committee on External Affairs Tharoor is leading the delegation, which comprises Sarfaraz Ahmad (JMM), Ganti Harish Madhur Balayogi (TDP), Shashank Mani Tripathi (BJP), Bhubaneswar Kalita (BJP), Milind Deora (Shiv Sena), Tejasvi Surya (BJP) and India's former Ambassador to the US Taranjit Sandhu.