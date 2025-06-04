Home / India News / 7 feared dead at Chinnaswamy stadium amid RCB's IPL victory celebration

7 feared dead at Chinnaswamy stadium amid RCB's IPL victory celebration

The event, organised as a fan meet-up, saw an overwhelming number of people turning up to greet their favourite RCB stars

stampede, bengaluru
The excitement among fans turned chaotic when the crowd became unmanageable. (Photo: ANI)
Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 7:38 PM IST
Seven people are feared to have lost their lives outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday after thousands gathered to see Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players and celebrate the team's victory in Indian Premier League 2025. The tragic incident reportedly happened due to a sudden crowd surge, reported NDTV.
 
Massive turnout of fans at Chinnaswamy stadium
 
The event, organised as a fan meet-up, saw an overwhelming number of people turning up to greet their favourite RCB stars. The excitement among fans turned chaotic when the crowd became unmanageable.    However, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said that there is no confirmation on number of casualties. "I can't confirm the number of casualties yet,", he told India Today.  "I have spoken to the Police Commissioner and everyone. I will also go to the hospital later. I do not want to disturb the doctors who are taking care of the patients. The exact number cannot be told now. We appeal to the people to remain calm. We shortened the program. The program ended within 10 minutes. We are trying to make everything normal...Lakhs of people came," he added after the event.  Meanwhile, BCCI also reacted to the unfortunate incident. "It is very unfortunate. This is a negative side of popularity. People are crazy for their cricketers. The organisers should have planned it better. My deepest condolences to the family of the deceased," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

 

Topics :IPL 2025StampedeBengaluru

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

