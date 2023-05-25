Home / India News / Centre accords 'Z-plus' category security cover to Punjab CM Bhagwant

Centre accords 'Z-plus' category security cover to Punjab CM Bhagwant

The Centre has accorded 'Z-plus' category armed security cover to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in view of possible threats to him emanating from country and abroad, official sources said here

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Centre accords 'Z-plus' category security cover to Punjab CM Bhagwant

1 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 3:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Centre has accorded 'Z-plus' category armed security cover to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in view of possible threats to him emanating from the country and abroad, official sources said here.

The 49-year-old will be secured by the VIP protection squad of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), they said.

The top-category 'Z-plus' cover will be provided to Mann all across India and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recently accorded the sanction for this, the sources said.

They said the CRPF will soon take over the task and a team of 55 armed personnel has been earmarked for it.

The latest security cover, apart from the Punjab Police protection, will secure the chief minister's house and immediate family members too, the sources said.

Such a security cover for Mann was recommended by the central intelligence and security agencies during the preparation of a 'threat perception analysis' report of the chief minister in the wake of Khalistani activities in the border state, they said.

Also Read

CM Mann to take action against ex-Punjab DGP over PM's security breach

Punjab govt won't hesitate in taking tough decisions: Kejriwal on Amritpal

Just a few people funded by Pakistan: CM Bhagwant Mann on Ajnala clashes

Amritpal's arrest result of month-long effort of Punjab Police, govt: AAP

Ensure farmers receive crop loss compensation before Baisakhi: CM Mann

Home Minister Shah to distribute 45,000 job offer letters in Assam

India aiming to eliminate TB 5 years ahead of SDG target: Health Minister

Highway contractors to convert bank guarantees into surety bonds: Gadkari

Need to focus on technological advancement in defence sector: Rajnath

Prez urges tribal women to come forward to reap benefits of govt scheme

Topics :securityPunjab

First Published: May 25 2023 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story