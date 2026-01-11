Centre and BJP ask ministers and leaders for VB-G RAM G outreach

The Centre and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have asked ministers and key leaders to counter the Congress-led Opposition’s campaign on the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin), or VB-G RAM G, law.

On Sunday, in Patna, Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) national president Chirag Paswan accused the Congress of misleading people by spreading fear around the government’s schemes, especially the renaming of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). He said the National Democratic Alliance is ready to debate the merits of the new scheme, VB-G RAM G, rather than its name.

“The Congress and RJD claim that the VB-G RAM G Act has placed an extra burden on states by increasing their contribution to the overall budget for the scheme. Little do they realise that this has been done to ensure collective responsibility on the lines of the federal structure of the country,” Paswan said, according to a Press Trust of India report. According to sources, other ministers and leaders in the days to come will address press conferences to counter the Congress campaign on the issue. The Congress on Saturday launched its 45-day nationwide campaign — MGNREGA Bachao Sangram — against the repeal of the UPA-era rural employment law by holding press conferences in every district. The Congress’ agitation demanding the withdrawal of the VB-G RAM G Act and restoration of MGNREGA as a rights-based law in its original form — the right to work and the authority of panchayats — will continue till February 25. “The Congress is committed to seeing this struggle through until we secure the restoration of the right to work, livelihood, and accountability that the (Narendra) Modi government has snatched with its bulldozer demolition of the MGNREGA,” party general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

In their pre-Budget meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, Opposition-ruled states such as Punjab and Telangana demanded additional resources from the Centre in the 2026–27 Budget, and said that the 60:40 cost-sharing under the proposed VB-G RAM G scheme would impose a further fiscal burden on already strained state resources. Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Telangana Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka flagged the added burden on states. Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda also flagged the fiscal and employment impact of replacing the demand-driven MGNREGA with the allocation-based VB-G RAM G scheme. He said the shift had reduced effective employment days and cautioned that to continue providing livelihood security to the tune of 13 crore person-days, “Karnataka would require approximately Rs 2,000 crore, which is fiscally unsustainable.”