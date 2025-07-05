8 killed, 2 injured as SUV crashes into wall in UP's Sambhal district

Eight people died while two others were injured after their SUV rammed into a wall in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred when a groom and nine others, who were accompanying him, were en route from Har Govindpur village to Sirtoul in Budaun, Additional Superintendent of Police (South) Anukriti Sharma said.

The vehicle lost control and collided with a wall near Janata Inter College in Junawai area of Sambhal district.

Upon receiving information police teams reached the spot and launched rescue operations.

Five people were rushed to the Junawai Community Health Centre, where doctors declared them brought dead, the officer said.