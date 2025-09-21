Home / India News / Centre claiming undue credit for GST cuts, initiated by state: Mamata

Without naming the Prime Minister, Bannerjee said, We are losing ₹20,000 crore as revenue, but we are happy about the lowering of GST

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata
Mamata Banerjee statement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an address to the nation, said a GST savings festival will begin from the first day of Navratri' on Monday, which, coupled with the income tax exemption, will be a "double bonanza" for most people. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 7:24 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday claimed that the Centre was taking undue credit for lowering GST rates, though the move was initiated by the state.

Her statement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an address to the nation, said a GST savings festival will begin from the first day of Navratri' on Monday, which, coupled with the income tax exemption, will be a "double bonanza" for most people.

Without naming the Prime Minister, Bannerjee said, We are losing Rs 20,000 crore as revenue, but we are happy about the lowering of GST. But why are you (Modi) claiming credit for it? We had sought a lowered GST. It was our suggestion at the GST Council meeting with the Union Finance Minister (Nirmala Sitharaman.

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeGSTcentral governmentTMCBJP

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

