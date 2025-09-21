Centre not imposing any language on any State: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said the Centre was not imposing any language on anybody.

He termed those who claim that Centre imposes the three language policy on States as "politically motivated".

"We are not imposing any language on anybody. For Class 1 and 2, there will be two language formula. One will be mother tongue. Here, it will be Tamil language. Government of India's condition is that you have to teach in Tamil in primary school. You can teach another language that is your choice," he said.

Pradhan was speaking to reporters in the presence of professor V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, after taking part in the 'Think India Dakshinapatha Summit 2025'.

Elaborating about the three language policy, he said from Class six to ten there is three language formula. "One language will be mother tongue. The rest two will be your choice. No language will be imposed by the Government of India on any State," he said. To a query on how the three language policy is being implemented in a State like the Uttar Pradesh, he said, "We are implementing in that State also. Many State governments, forget BJP ruled States, are implementing three language policy, prior to National Education Policy." "In Uttar Pradesh, a student will learn Hindi, as mother tongue. After that, they may opt for learning Marathi and Tamil also. Some student in UP, can take Tamil as a third language. UP government has to provide the facility to teach Tamil," he said.