Home / India News / Centre not imposing any language on any State: Dharmendra Pradhan

Centre not imposing any language on any State: Dharmendra Pradhan

Pradhan was speaking to reporters in the presence of professor V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, after taking part in the 'Think India Dakshinapatha Summit 2025'

Dharmendra Pradhan
"Language is always a facilitator. Those with politically narrow ideas are creating this problem," Pradhan said. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 3:54 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said the Centre was not imposing any language on anybody.

He termed those who claim that Centre imposes the three language policy on States as "politically motivated".

"We are not imposing any language on anybody. For Class 1 and 2, there will be two language formula. One will be mother tongue. Here, it will be Tamil language. Government of India's condition is that you have to teach in Tamil in primary school. You can teach another language that is your choice," he said.

Pradhan was speaking to reporters in the presence of professor V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, after taking part in the 'Think India Dakshinapatha Summit 2025'.

Elaborating about the three language policy, he said from Class six to ten there is three language formula. "One language will be mother tongue. The rest two will be your choice. No language will be imposed by the Government of India on any State," he said.

To a query on how the three language policy is being implemented in a State like the Uttar Pradesh, he said, "We are implementing in that State also. Many State governments, forget BJP ruled States, are implementing three language policy, prior to National Education Policy."  "In Uttar Pradesh, a student will learn Hindi, as mother tongue. After that, they may opt for learning Marathi and Tamil also. Some student in UP, can take Tamil as a third language. UP government has to provide the facility to teach Tamil," he said.

Pointing out that only 10 per cent of India's population speak in English, he said rest of the population prefer to speak in their mother tongue.

He quoted Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's comments that he would encourage Telugu speaking students to learn as many as 10 languages so that every Telugu boy would become 'globally competitive' and they would be proficient in different languages.

"Language is always a facilitator. Those with politically narrow ideas are creating this problem," Pradhan said.

Referring to his past visits to Tamil Nadu, Pradhan said, "I have toured all part of Tamil Nadu. It is essentially a linguistic State. I am Odia. I am very proud of my Odia language. But I am also proud of other Indian languages."  "With full responsibility I am telling you today, those who want to create this language division, they have failed. Society is moving way ahead of them, " he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM to visit Arunachal on Monday, unveil infra projects worth ₹5,000 cr

EC asks state poll officers to get ready for SIR rollout by Sept 30

Children with special needs face longest wait times for adoption: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation today at 5 pm

Zubeen Garg's wife appeals for peace, defends manager against FIRs

Topics :Dharmendra Pradhanlanguagesstatescentral government

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story