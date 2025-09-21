Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the rollout of GST 2.0 will mark the start of a “bachat utsav” (savings festival) across the country, promising lower prices, simpler compliance, and stronger investment flows.

“From tomorrow in the nation, ‘GST bachat utsav’ will commence. Your savings will increase and you will be able to buy your favourite things. ‘GST bachat utsav’ will benefit all sections of the society,” PM Modi said in a televised address.

He added that the reforms will simplify business processes, attract greater investment, and make every state an equal partner in India’s growth story.

Relief for the middle class Recalling earlier income tax reforms , PM Modi said, “When income tax relief up to ₹12 lakh is granted, the lives of the middle class undergo a profound transformation. Now, with the reduction in GST, the poor, the neo-middle class, and the middle class are receiving a double bonanza.” He argued that GST rationalisation would lower household costs while boosting industrial competitiveness. Call for aatmanirbharta and swadeshi The Prime Minister also tied GST 2.0 to his government’s ‘aatmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) agenda, urging citizens to prioritise Indian-made goods. “Just as the country’s independence gained strength from the mantra of swadeshi, similarly, the country’s prosperity will also derive its power from the mantra of swadeshi alone,” he said.