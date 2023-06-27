Home / India News / Centre to sell tur dal from its buffer stock to cool high prices

Centre to sell tur dal from its buffer stock to cool high prices

A survey done by local circles showed that four out of the 10 respondent households are feeling the pinch of high tur dal prices

To control prices, the Centre has decided to sell tur dal from its buffer stock to eligible millers.
The decision comes close on the heels of the Centre liquidating wheat and rice stocks also from its buffer to control prices, which is a reflection of its fight to bring down food inflation. 

Though the official statement did not spell out how many stocks of tur dal the Centre has to liquidate in the market, sources said it could be somewhere around 200,000-250,000 tonnes. India, annually consumes around 4.5 million tonnes of tur dal.

Meanwhile, according to reports, ex-mill tur dal prices have increased by about 30% since January.
A survey done by local circles showed that four out of the 10 respondent households are feeling the pinch of high tur dal prices.

It also found that around 27 per cent of the households surveyed have reduced consumption; 5 per cent have stopped consumption of tur dal and eight per cent have switched to lower priced produce.
The survey received 14,000 responses from citizens located in 320 districts of India. 64 per cent of the respondents were men while 36 per cent respondents were women.

First Published: Jun 27 2023

