Home / India News / ED arrests Supertech's chairman R K Arora in money-laundering case

ED arrests Supertech's chairman R K Arora in money-laundering case

He is expected to be produced before a special PMLA court here on Wednesday, where the ED will seek his further remand

Press Trust of India New Delhi
R K Arora, Chairman, Supertech

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 10:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested real estate company Supertech's chairman and owner R K Arora on money-laundering charges on Tuesday, official sources said.

Arora was taken into custody under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), following a third round of his questioning at the federal agency's office here, they said.

He is expected to be produced before a special PMLA court here on Wednesday, where the ED will seek his further remand.

The money-laundering case against the Supertech group, its directors and promoters stems from a clutch of FIRs registered by the police departments in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

In April, the ED had attached assets worth more than Rs 40 crore of the real estate group and its directors.

Also Read

Need to upgrade brokers' skills for better real estate services: FICCI-JLL

CAs, CSes concerned about new tweaks in anti-money laundering law

ED attaches over Rs 40 cr assets of Supertech on money laundering charges

Post pandemic pent-up demand surge, realty space may face global headwinds

Govt considering registration of flats even if developers go bankrupt

Govt to launch challenge to get ideas to tackle sudden spike/fall in prices

DRDO releases list of 75 technology-priority areas to boost defence

CAG audit of Kejriwal's residence will expose AAP's corruption: Delhi BJP

Power Min revises biomass co-firing policy to enable purchase of pellets

Rahul Gandhi to visit relief camps in violence-hit Manipur on Jun 29, 30

Topics :SupertechR K AroraEnforcement DirectorateMoney laundering

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 10:15 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story