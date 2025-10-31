Centre earns ₹551 cr from scrap, e-waste disposal in cleanliness drive

The Centre has earned over Rs 550 crore from disposal of scrap during a month-long special cleanliness campaign, an official statement issued on Friday said.
The Union government's "special campaign 5.0" for cleanliness and disposal of pending matters has witnessed record participation and measurable outcomes across ministries, departments and their field offices during October, this year, it said.
During its implementation phase beginning from Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 to October 31, the ministries and departments conducted about 7 lakh cleanliness campaigns, achieving 97 per cent of the target, the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.
During the campaign, 202.97 lakh square feet of office space was freed for productive use and about Rs 551 crore revenue earned through scrap and e-waste disposal, it said.
A total of 6.69 lakh public grievances and 14,524 appeals were redressed, it said.
About 13 lakh physical files were weeded out and 15.70 lakh e-files were reviewed under e-office. In addition, 470 rules and processes were simplified to enhance efficiency and ease of governance, it said.
As many as 3,046 references from Members of Parliament, 1,082 references from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), 440 state government references, and 175 Parliamentary assurances were successfully disposed of, it said.
The week witnessed several innovative "best practices" from ministries and departments across India including Ministry of Education's "cleanliness and renovation drive across 3.45 lakh schools".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app