Centre earns ₹551 cr from scrap, e-waste disposal in cleanliness drive

The Centre has earned over Rs 550 crore from disposal of scrap during a month-long special cleanliness campaign, an official statement issued on Friday said.

The Union government's "special campaign 5.0" for cleanliness and disposal of pending matters has witnessed record participation and measurable outcomes across ministries, departments and their field offices during October, this year, it said.

During its implementation phase beginning from Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 to October 31, the ministries and departments conducted about 7 lakh cleanliness campaigns, achieving 97 per cent of the target, the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

During the campaign, 202.97 lakh square feet of office space was freed for productive use and about Rs 551 crore revenue earned through scrap and e-waste disposal, it said.