Teenage girls at highest risk as women make up 61% of Delhi's missing cases

The figures showed that males accounted for 39 per cent (7,765) of those reported missing. Of the total missing persons, 55 per cent (10,780) have been traced — including 61 per cent (6,541) women and 39 per cent (4,239) men, the data revealed.

Teenage girls most at risk

The data highlighted that women and girls together form the most affected category among those who go missing in the city.

Among the 4,854 missing children, 72 per cent (3,509) were girls and 28 per cent (1,345) were boys. In the adult category, 57 per cent (8,408) were women and 43 per cent (6,420) were men.

“The data shows that teenage girls are particularly at risk, both in terms of numbers and proportion,” it said.

Children form one-fourth of missing cases

Children accounted for one-fourth of all missing persons. Among those traced, 31 per cent (3,337) were children and 69 per cent (7,443) were adults.