IMD predicts cooler days, warmer nights across most parts of India in Nov

Large parts of India are likely to experience below-normal daytime temperatures but warmer-than-usual nights in November, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

At an online press conference, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that below-normal maximum temperatures are expected across northwest, central, and western India. However, the western Himalayan region, the Himalayan foothills, much of northeast India, and parts of southern India are likely to see above-normal maximum temperatures.

Warmer nights expected across most regions

“Above-normal minimum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country, except some areas in northwest India, where normal to below-normal minimum temperatures are expected,” Mohapatra said.

He added that while daytime temperatures in many areas may remain lower than usual, the nights are likely to be relatively warmer, continuing a trend observed in recent months. La Niña conditions to persist till early 2026 Mohapatra said weak La Niña conditions are currently prevailing over the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean. “La Niña conditions are likely to persist through December 2025 to February 2026, with a transition to ENSO-neutral expected during January to March,” he said, citing a 55 per cent probability for the shift. La Niña typically influences weather patterns across the globe, including India, by strengthening monsoon currents and affecting temperature variations.

Rainfall outlook: Normal to above normal for most areas The IMD chief said normal to above-normal rainfall is likely over most parts of the country in November, except for some areas in northwest India and the southern peninsula, where below-normal rainfall is expected. Earlier, the weather department had said that most regions are likely to receive above-normal rainfall during the October–December period, while parts of northwest India could see normal to below-normal showers. October rainfall 49% above normal Mohapatra noted that India received 112.1 mm of rainfall in October — 49 per cent above the normal average and the second highest since 2001.