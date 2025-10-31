Home / India News / IMD predicts cooler days, warmer nights across most parts of India in Nov

IMD predicts cooler days, warmer nights across most parts of India in Nov

IMD said that while daytime temperatures in many areas may remain lower than usual, the nights are likely to be relatively warmer than normal, continuing a trend observed in recent months

Winter,IMD Weather Alert
Representative Picture
Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 7:55 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Large parts of India are likely to experience below-normal daytime temperatures but warmer-than-usual nights in November, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.
 
At an online press conference, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that below-normal maximum temperatures are expected across northwest, central, and western India. However, the western Himalayan region, the Himalayan foothills, much of northeast India, and parts of southern India are likely to see above-normal maximum temperatures.
 
Warmer nights expected across most regions
  “Above-normal minimum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country, except some areas in northwest India, where normal to below-normal minimum temperatures are expected,” Mohapatra said.
 
He added that while daytime temperatures in many areas may remain lower than usual, the nights are likely to be relatively warmer, continuing a trend observed in recent months.
 
La Niña conditions to persist till early 2026 
Mohapatra said weak La Niña conditions are currently prevailing over the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean. “La Niña conditions are likely to persist through December 2025 to February 2026, with a transition to ENSO-neutral expected during January to March,” he said, citing a 55 per cent probability for the shift.
 
La Niña typically influences weather patterns across the globe, including India, by strengthening monsoon currents and affecting temperature variations.
 
Rainfall outlook: Normal to above normal for most areas
  The IMD chief said normal to above-normal rainfall is likely over most parts of the country in November, except for some areas in northwest India and the southern peninsula, where below-normal rainfall is expected.
 
Earlier, the weather department had said that most regions are likely to receive above-normal rainfall during the October–December period, while parts of northwest India could see normal to below-normal showers.
 
October rainfall 49% above normal 
Mohapatra noted that India received 112.1 mm of rainfall in October — 49 per cent above the normal average and the second highest since 2001.
 
He attributed the high rainfall to the development of four low-pressure systems, two of which intensified into cyclonic storms, along with four Western Disturbances that impacted north India during the month.
 
The IMD said these patterns of cooler days, warmer nights, and uneven rainfall reflect complex climatic variations influenced by oceanic and atmospheric conditions, including La Niña and changing monsoon dynamics.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Teenage girls at highest risk as women make up 61% of Delhi's missing cases

CBIC issues rules allowing voluntary correction of customs entries

PM Modi to launch ₹14,260 crore projects on Chhattisgarh foundation day

Cyclone Montha damages 3,000 transformers, 13,000 power poles in Andhra

World's best hotels: This is India's only five-star in the top 50 list

Topics :IMDweather forecastwinter

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story