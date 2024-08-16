Shivraj Singh Chouhan leads agriculture ministry in developed India pledge

In a move to align with the government's vision of a 'developed India' by 2047, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday led a pledge-taking ceremony with officials and staff from the agriculture and rural development ministries.

The event, held at the Pusa campus in the national capital, saw participants vowing to contribute to India's development through their work in agriculture, farmer welfare, and rural development.

"We resolve to do our part...with full hard work, honesty, dedication and by putting in all our capabilities," the pledge stated.

Chouhan expressed confidence in his team's abilities, praising their talent, work ethic, and energy.