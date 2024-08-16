Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Shivraj Singh Chouhan leads agriculture ministry in developed India pledge

Shivraj Singh Chouhan leads agriculture ministry in developed India pledge

Chouhan expressed confidence in his team's abilities, praising their talent, work ethic, and energy

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Chouhan
Photo: Twitter @ChouhanShivraj
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 6:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In a move to align with the government's vision of a 'developed India' by 2047, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday led a pledge-taking ceremony with officials and staff from the agriculture and rural development ministries.

The event, held at the Pusa campus in the national capital, saw participants vowing to contribute to India's development through their work in agriculture, farmer welfare, and rural development.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"We resolve to do our part...with full hard work, honesty, dedication and by putting in all our capabilities," the pledge stated.

Chouhan expressed confidence in his team's abilities, praising their talent, work ethic, and energy.

He asserted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and with the collective efforts of all colleagues, the ministry would significantly contribute to realising the goal of a developed India.

The ceremony underscores the government's push to mobilise all sectors towards its ambitious 2047 target, with agriculture and rural development being key focus areas.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

I-Day: Govt invites over 1,000 farmers, their spouses for special prog

Centre implementing several schemes for development of villages: Shivraj

Centre to unilaterally release its share of crop insurance premium

Farmers pay Rs 32,440 cr premium; claims worth over Rs 1.64 trn cleared

Centre to invest Rs 18,000 crore to build agri-export clusters: Chouhan

Topics :Shivraj Singh ChouhanMinistry Of Agriculture

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 6:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story