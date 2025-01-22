Delhi's air quality stays poor, but rain could offer temporary reprieve

Delhi's air quality continues to be categorised as 'poor' for the second consecutive day this week. On Wednesday (January 22), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 264 at 6 am and 262 at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) website. There has been a slight improvement in the AQI, shifting from the 'very poor' category observed in the previous week.

Further improvement in AQI is expected as rain accompanied by thunderstorms is forecasted to affect the national capital on Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and lightning. The maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi are forecasted to be between 21 to 24°C and 10 to 11°C, respectively.

However, experts suggest that the extent of improvement depends on the duration and intensity of the rain. While heavy rainfall is expected to have a more significant impact, lighter showers may offer only temporary relief.

AQI across Delhi

Anand Vihar (312), Rohini (301), Ashok Vihar (292), Bawana (314), ITO (313), Jahangirpuri (294), Najafgarh (258), Patparganj (289), Vivek Vihar (298), R K Puram (279), Shadipur (174).

The improvement in air quality has been attributed to favourable weather conditions, including stronger winds, according to forecasts from the IMD and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).

Experts have suggested that light showers may provide temporary relief from the ongoing pollution by settling dust particles and slightly improving air quality. According to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the air quality is likely to remain in the 'Poor' category on 21 January. For the following six days, it is expected to range from 'Very Poor' to 'Poor'.

Supreme Court on vehicular emissions

The Supreme Court has intensified its scrutiny of vehicular emissions in Delhi-NCR. A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan is examining parking regulations, limits on vehicle ownership, and measures to promote electric mobility, stressing the importance of a robust public transport system.

On Monday, the court sought clarity on building permission norms, questioning whether residential developments provide adequate parking facilities and whether restrictions exist on families owning multiple vehicles. Notices have been issued to key authorities, including the Delhi government, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and the Commission for Air Quality Management, with responses due by February 3.

Meanwhile, the CAQM has emphasised the urgent need for strict adherence to emission standards, highlighting vehicular pollution as a significant contributor to Delhi’s deteriorating air quality.