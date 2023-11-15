Centre gave Rs 571 cr for infra in tribal villages in Gujarat: CM Patel

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday said the state has so far received Rs 571 crore from the Union government for providing basic infrastructure in tribal-dominated villages under the Pradhan Mantri Adi Adarsh Gram Yojana.

He was speaking at a gathering in Ambaji town of tribal- dominated Danta taluka in Banaskantha district on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas and launch of the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra'.

"The Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has allotted Rs 571 crore for developing basic infrastructure in 2,803 tribal-dominated villages of Gujarat under the Pradhan Mantri Adi Adarsh Gram Yojana," Patel said.

To strengthen healthcare facilities in tribal areas, the state government recently approved the setting up of medical colleges in Dahod, Valsad, Banaskantha and Navsari districts, the chief minister noted.

"Prime minister Modi has shown the path for the welfare and development of tribals living in the areas ranging from Ambaji to Umargam, from Valsad to Jharkhand and in the North-East region of the country. PM Modi gave us a system of bringing tribal people into the mainstream while keeping their customs, traditions and connection with nature intact," said Patel.

Modi spoke at a program marking celebration of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, 2023, at Khunti, Jharkhand where he also launched the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

Patel also said that prime minister Modi ensured "holistic development" and implemented the concept of "green growth" in tribal areas. He took steps to showcase tribal heritage and history to the world and started the tradition of celebrating the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, the CM added.

There was a time when India was dependent on foreign imports for fulfilling even small requirements, but Modi introduced 'Make in India' and 'Make for the World' initiatives, he said.

Thanks to Modi's relentless efforts, Patel said, India has now become a manufacturing hub for several things.

"There was a time when all the smartphones sold in India were mostly imported. Now, thanks to PM Modi's visionary leadership, these phones are manufactured in India," he said.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra launched by the prime minister will cover nearly 13,800 places, taking government schemes at the doorstep of tribals, Patel said.

Nearly six lakh tribal families in Gujarat got houses under various government schemes including the PM Awas Yojana and Halpati Awas Yojana, he informed.