Home / India News / Centre grants in-principle approval for 21 Greenfield Airports across India

Centre grants in-principle approval for 21 Greenfield Airports across India

The responsibility to implement these projects, including funding, lies with the airport developers

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2023 | 3:48 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The government of India granted 'in-principle' approval for the establishment of 21 new Greenfield Airports on Monday. These airports will be set up in different regions of the country to enhance connectivity and boost air travel accessibility.

The approved locations for the new airports are as follows:
  1. Mopa in Goa
  2. Navi Mumbai, Shirdi, and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra
  3. Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Hassan, and Shivamogga in Karnataka
  4. Dabra (Gwalior) in Madhya Pradesh
  5. Kushinagar and Noida (Jewar) in Uttar Pradesh
  6. Dholera and Hirasar in Gujarat
  7. Karaikal in Puducherry
  8. Dagadarthi, Bhogapuram, and Orvakal (Kurnool) in Andhra Pradesh
  9. Durgapur in West Bengal
  10. Pakyong in Sikkim
  11. Kannur in Kerala
  12. Hollongi (Itanagar) in Arunachal Pradesh
Among these, 11 Greenfield airports have already been made operational. These include Durgapur, Shirdi, Kannur, Pakyong, Kalaburagi, Orvakal (Kurnool), Sindhudurg, Kushinagar, Itanagar, Mopa, and Shivamogga.

The state government of Tamil Nadu has applied for the first stage clearance, known as 'site-clearance,' to develop a Greenfield airport at Parandur in Kancheepuram District. According to the Greenfield Airport Policy of 2008, the proposal is being reviewed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and Ministry of Defence (MoD) for their feedback. The final recommendation for the award of site clearance will be made by the Steering Committee on Greenfield Airports, after consulting all stakeholders.

The implementation of these airport projects, including funding, land acquisition, and rehabilitation & resettlement efforts, lies with the respective airport developers, which may also include the state government if they are the project proponents.

The construction timelines for these airports depend on several factors, such as land acquisition, obtaining necessary clearances, overcoming obstacles, achieving financial closure, and other related aspects, all of which are handled by the respective airport developers.

The Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Gen (Dr) V K Singh (Retd), provided this information in a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha today. This move is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of air travel in the country and promote regional development and connectivity.

Also Read

Rosneft planning to build greenfield refinery in India with state refiners

Phase-I construction of Ayodhya's airport to be completed by August

Tamil Nadu says won't transfer land ownership to AAI for Coimbatore airport

Over 50 entities get in-principle approval for PA license; 28 under review

Emkay Global zooms 20% on Sebi's in-principle nod to enter MF business

With 148 airports in place, over 12.3 mn people travelled via Udan flights

Monsoon Session: Govt introduces National Dental Commission Bill in LS

Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned for day amid protests by Opposition

Monsoon Session: Ready to discuss Manipur issue in House, says Amit Shah

ED arrests Samajwadi Party politician in ponzi linked money laundering case

Topics :new greenfield airportsgreenfield airportBS Web ReportsDirectorate General of Civil AviationMinistry of DefenceAirport Authority of India

First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 3:48 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story