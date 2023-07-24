Home / India News / Monsoon Session: Ready to discuss Manipur issue in House, says Amit Shah

Monsoon Session: Ready to discuss Manipur issue in House, says Amit Shah

Speaking briefly in Lok Sabha, he requested opposition leaders to allow debate, saying it was important for truth to come out before the country on the Manipur issue

Press Trust of India New Delhi
As soon as the House reassembled at 2.30 pm after three earlier adjournments over the Manipur issue, Shah said leaders from ruling as well as opposition parties had been wanting to hold discussion on the Manipur issue. (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2023 | 3:19 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said he was willing to hold discussion in Lok Sabha on the situation in Manipur and wondered why the opposition was not ready for it.

Speaking briefly in Lok Sabha, he requested opposition leaders to allow debate, saying it was important for truth to come out before the country on the Manipur issue.

As soon as the House reassembled at 2.30 pm after three earlier adjournments over the Manipur issue, Shah said leaders from ruling as well as opposition parties had been wanting to hold discussion on the Manipur issue.

But as the opposition members continued with their protest demanding a statement by the prime minister, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the proceedings for the day.

Also Read

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

54 dead in Manipur violence, Imphal peaceful, most shops, markets open

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Data protection bill could cap penalty for data breach at Rs 250 crore

Imphal peaceful but tense; gunfights between militants, security forces

ED arrests Samajwadi Party politician in ponzi linked money laundering case

Yamuna water level started to recede, says Delhi Minister Gopal Rai

Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi's Samaypur Badli area, 4 injured

Heavy rains wash away part of Badrinath highway, pilgrimage disrupted

Heavy rains lash central, north Kerala districts; three deaths reported

Topics :Amit ShahManipurMonsoon session of Parliament

First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 3:19 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story