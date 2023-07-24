Home / India News / Monsoon Session: Govt introduces National Dental Commission Bill in LS

Monsoon Session: Govt introduces National Dental Commission Bill in LS

It aims to make dental education affordable and make quality oral healthcare accessible

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Parliament (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Jul 24 2023 | 3:33 PM IST
The government on Monday introduced the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023 and the National Dental Commission Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha.

The National Dental Commission Bill seeks to repeal the Dentists Act, 1948 and proposes to set up National Dental Commission (NMC) to regulate dental education and the profession in the country.

It also aims to make dental education affordable and make quality oral healthcare accessible.

According to official sources, the composition of the dental commission will be similar to that of the National Medical Commission, which had replaced the Medical Council of India.

The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023 aims at setting up National Nursing and Midwifery Commission (NNMC) and to repeal the Indian Nursing Council Act, 1947.

The Bill provides for regulation and maintenance of standards of education and services by nursing and midwifery professionals, assessment of institutions, maintenance of a national register as well as state registers.

First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 3:33 PM IST

