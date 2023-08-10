Centre moves bill to drop CJI from poll officers' selection process

The Centre has moved a bill in the Parliament seeking the removal of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) as a selection committee member for the appointment of the Chief and other Election Commissioners of India.

As per the new bill, the Election Commissioners shall be selected by a panel consisting of the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition, and a Union Minister nominated by the Prime Minister.

The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023, has been listed for introduction in the Rajya Sabha.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will introduce the bill to "regulate the appointment, conditions of service and term of office of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners, the procedure for transaction of business by the Election Commission and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto".

The Congress criticised the bill, terming it as "another attempt to control important institutions".

Congress MP Sushmita Dev said, "The PM will appoint a Union Cabinet Minister to replace the CJI as a member of the selection committee to recommend a Chief Election Commissioner. The Opposition leader will be a member but is bound to be outnumbered. This is yet another way to control an institution that must be independent."

In March this year, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court stated that the appointments of Election Commissioners should be done on the advice of the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition, and the Chief Justice of India.

The top court had stated that the current practice of appointment of Election Commissioners will be enforced until a law is made by the Parliament.