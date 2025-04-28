Home / India News / Centre must do something to regulate obscene content on OTT platforms: SC

Centre must do something to regulate obscene content on OTT platforms: SC

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said that he also shared some of the concerns raised by the petitioners after going through the list of programmes submitted by them

Supreme Court, SC
The court, besides the Centre, also sought a response from OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, AltBalaji, Ullu Digital, Mubi, and social media platforms X Corp, Google, Meta Inc and Apple
Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 7:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Supreme Court on Monday said the Centre must 'do something legislative' to regulate obscene content on OTT platforms and social media. In response, the Centre told the court that some more regulations are in contemplation.
 
The court, besides the Centre, also sought a response from OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, AltBalaji, Ullu Digital, Mubi, and social media platforms X Corp, Google, Meta Inc and Apple. This was on the public interest litigation seeking regulation of obscene content on OTT platforms and social media.
 
A bench of Justices BR Gavai and AG Masih observed that the plea raised an issue of 'important concern' and tagged it with other similar pending petitions. Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, appearing for the petitioners, told the court the content on social media is without any form of regulation or checks.
 
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said that he also shared some of the concerns raised by the petitioners after going through the list of programmes submitted by them.
 
While he agreed that there should be some degree of regulation, he said that there should not be censorship.
 
"There is some regulation in place, some is in contemplation," SG Mehta said.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Farmer leader's Pahalgam remarks spark row, later clarifies his stand

Premium

Haku Shah's retrospective in Mumbai spotlights his underloved paintings

Karnataka HC stays GST demand of over Rs 50 cr against Mad Over Donuts

No Delhi Sultanate, Mughals in books: A look at past NCERT syllabus changes

26/11 Mumbai attacks: Court extends Tahawwur Rana's custody for 12 days

Topics :ContentOTT usersSupreme Court

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 7:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story