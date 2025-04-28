26/11 Mumbai attacks: Court extends Tahawwur Rana's custody for 12 days

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Monday extended by 12 days the NIA custody of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana. Rana was brought to the court amid tight security with face cvovered.

Special NIA judge Chander Jit Singh extended Rana's custody on NIA's request after his previous 18-day remand got over.

Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan and special public prosecutor Narender Mann are representing the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the matter which is taking place in chamber.

Advocate Piyush Sachdeva from Delhi Legal Services Authority is representing Rana.

Rana was brought to India after the US Supreme Court on April 4 dismissed his review plea against his extradition.

According to an NIA chargesheet, David Headley alias Daood Gilani travelled to several Indian cities under the false pretense of a representative with a company, Immigrant Law Centre. The company's office was located at Mumbai's Tardeo Road and Rana allegedly helped to set up the office.

Rana travelled to different places in India as well, the chargesheet says.

The investigation revealed that Headley, Rana, Lashkar-e-Toiba founder Hafiz Saeed, LeT co-founder Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi and others "aided and abetted terror attacks in Mumbai in which 166 persons were killed and many seriously injured".

Headley and Rana also made preparations for attacks in different places, including but not limited to the Chabad houses located in different states of India and the National Defence College, Delhi, the chargesheeet says.

He was a close associate of 26/11 main conspirator David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage in Mumbai, carrying out coordinated attacks on a railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre, after they sneaked into India's financial capital using the sea route through the Arabian Sea.

As many as 166 people were killed in the nearly 60-hour assault.