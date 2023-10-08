PM Janaushadhi Kendras-like stores for animal medicines on the cards

Following the remarkable success of the Pradhan Mantri Janaushadhi Kendras, sources have revealed that the Centre is actively working on a proposal to establish Pashudhan Aushadhi Kendras. These centres aim to retail generic animal and veterinary medicines at highly affordable rates.

The total funds allocated for the scheme and the number of stores to be set up in the initial phase are still being woarked out.



Similar to the Janaushadhi Kendras, these Pashudhan Aushadhi Kendras will be operated jointly by government agencies and private entrepreneurs.

Sources suggest that a Cabinet note detailing the proposal is being prepared and may offer additional insi­ghts. They have indicated that Pashudhan Aushadhi Kendras, similar to Janaushadhi Kendras, are expected to primarily offer generic medicines at affordable rates, specifically tailored for animals and livestock



Some sources suggest that this initiative may enhance rural outreach, with most of these stores likely to be located in rural areas. This strategic placement will benefit animal farmers and livestock rearers, thus bolstering agricultural communities.

In line with the Janaushadhi Kendras, the Pashudhan Aushadhi Kendras will also create employment opportunities for rural youth and individuals from rural and semi-urban areas.



The Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana was launched by the Department of Pharm­aceuticals under the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers in November 2008. This initiative involves the establishment of dedicated outlets known as Janaushadhi Kendras, where generic medicines are made available at affordable rates. As of March 31, 2023, there were approximately 9,303 operational Janaushadhi Kendras across India. The product basket includes 1,800 drugs and 285 surgical items, although these figures have likely increased since then. The scheme is administered by a society registered under the Societies Regis­tration Act, namely the Pha­rm­aceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India.

The primary objectives of these stores are to ensure access to quality medicines for all segments of the population, particularly the economically disadvantaged. Additionally, the initiative aims to raise awareness about generic medicines through educational campaigns and publicity efforts, countering the misconception that quality is always associated with high prices. Moreover, it aims to generate employment by encouraging individual entrepreneurs to open these stores.



For Janaushadhi Kendras, the Centre offers incentives for monthly purchases up to a certain limit, as well as a one-time grant to acquire furniture, computers, and printers for the store.

The prices of generic medicines in Janaushadhi Kendras are approximately 50–90 per cent lower than the prices of branded medicines in the open market.



