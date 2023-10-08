Home / India News / Delhi mayor to attend 'Asia Pacific Cities Summit' in Australia from Oct 11

Delhi mayor to attend 'Asia Pacific Cities Summit' in Australia from Oct 11

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi will take part in an urban summit in Australia and present the work done by the Arvind Kejriwal government in the national capital, officials said on Sunday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi

Oct 8 2023 | 10:47 PM IST
Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi will take part in an urban summit in Australia and present the work done by the Arvind Kejriwal government in the national capital, officials said on Sunday.

The 'Asia Pacific Cities Summit' is scheduled to take place in Brisbane from October 11-13. While the theme of the summit is 'Shaping Cities for Our Future', there are three sub-themes: technology, data, development, and people's well-being, according to a statement issued by the mayor's office.

Oberoi will depart for Brisbane on Monday, it said.

She will present the 'model of the Kejriwal governance' to a global audience. This model showcases the work done in Delhi, Punjab, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the statement said.

She will talk about education, health, and cleanliness.

The summit will facilitate the exchange of ideas and achievements among mayors, policymakers, business leaders, and more.

In the 2019 edition of the Summit, mayors from around the world had represented over 99 million people. Therefore, the agreements and insights from this summit can have a direct impact on people's lives.

First Published: Oct 8 2023 | 10:47 PM IST

