Centre advances Census exercise in poll-bound UP, Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand

Ahead of Assembly elections due next year, the Centre has advanced the Census 2027 exercise in Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday.

The current Assembly tenure in Goa, Punjab and Uttarakhand ends in March 2027, while Uttar Pradesh's current Assembly tenure ends in May 2027. Goa has 40 Assembly constituencies, Punjab 117, Uttarakhand 70 and Uttar Pradesh 403.

The population enumeration exercise in the four states will be conducted from December 1, 2026, to January 4, 2027. In Uttarakhand, it will cover areas other than those that are snow-bound. A revisional round will be held from January 5 to January 9, 2027.