Centre revokes Sonam Wangchuk's detention after almost six months

The Centre on Saturday said it has revoked with immediate effect the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act, nearly six months after he was arrested following violent protests in Leh that left four dead.

The decision, which the Centre said was to foster peace in Ladakh, comes days after the Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on a plea filed by the activist's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, challenging his detention to March 17.

Wangchuk was detained on September 26, 2025, two days after the protests over demands for statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution rocked Leh. More than 45 people, including 22 policemen, were injured in the protests.

He was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) on the orders of the Leh district magistrate to "maintain public order" and was later transferred to Jodhpur prison. In an official statement, the government reiterated its commitment to foster an environment of peace, stability and mutual trust in Ladakh to facilitate constructive and meaningful dialogue with all stakeholders. "In furtherance of this objective, and after due consideration, the Government has decided to revoke the detention of Sonam Wangchuk with immediate effect by exercising the powers available under the National Security Act," it said. Wangchuk has already undergone nearly half the period of detention under the said Act.

According to the statement, the government has been actively engaging with various stakeholders and community leaders in Ladakh with a view to addressing the aspirations and concerns of the people of the region. The prevailing atmosphere of strikes and protests has been detrimental to the peace-loving character of society and has adversely affected various sections of the community, including students, job aspirants, businesses, tour operators and tourists and the overall economy, the government said. Reiterating its "commitment" to provide all necessary safeguards for Ladakh, the government expressed hope that the issues concerning the region will be resolved through constructive engagement and dialogue, including through the mechanism of the High-Powered Committee, constituted to address the concerns of the people of Ladakh, and other appropriate platforms.