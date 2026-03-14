DU rejects Rahul Gandhi claim it excludes backward students via interview

The University of Delhi dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "interview in DU method to eliminate students" claims, stating that the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha should have verified the facts before making such statements.

In a post on X, Delhi University said it admits students based on CUET scores, and the standard admission process does not include interviews for most undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

"The University of Delhi admits students primarily based on the CUET scores, and the standard admission process does not mandate interviews for most undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. If the Leader of Opposition was referring to recruitments (such as faculty positions), the University in the recent past has recruited thousands of teachers across all categories," the University of Delhi posted.

Delhi University further urged the LoP to verify the facts before making such a statement. "We strongly object to such comments, as they create a non-conducive environment in the University. The Leader of Opposition should have verified the facts before making such a statement. @EduMinOfIndia," DU posted on X. This comes after Rahul Gandhi, addressing an event, 'Samvidhaan Sammelan' in Lucknow on Friday to mark the birth anniversary of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder Kanshi Ram, claimed that Delhi University uses interviews as a method to eliminate students based on their caste. "I went to Delhi University. An interview is a method to eliminate students. They ask what your caste is, and then you fail in the interview," Gandhi said.