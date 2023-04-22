Home / India News / Centre should take points by Satya Pal Malik seriously: Subramanian Swamy

Swamy also backed the liquor ban in the state, saying that just cigarette smoking causes cancer, the mind gets disturbed after consuming liquor, terming those who sell liquor as traitors

Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2023 | 9:43 PM IST
Former Union minister and BJP veteran Subramanian Swamy said on Saturday that the Centre should take whatever former J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik had said in connection with the Pulwama terror attack seriously.

Malik had recently claimed that after the February 14, 2019 terrorist attack in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, he, as the J&K Governor at that time, had flagged certain lapses but was asked to stay silent.

"I know Satya Pal Malik since 1977, and he is a very senior leader. He was a former MP, Union minister and Governor as well. His political status is very high. I never heard him telling lies. Hence, the Centre should take what he said about the Pulwama attack seriously," Swamy said on the sidelines of a conclave of law students here.

"The probe agencies agency can ask him respectfully about the evidence he has to support his claims so that they could take action in the matter. There should be no threat to him or raids at his house. The Pulwama attack was a very painful incident and if it happened due to some lapses on our part, action should be taken in the matter. So whatever he said needs to be looked into," Swamy said.

Swamy also backed the liquor ban in the state, saying that just cigarette smoking causes cancer, the mind gets disturbed after consuming liquor, terming those who sell liquor as traitors.

Incidentally, ever since Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar imposed a ban on sale and consumption of liquor in April 2016, a large number of people have lost their lives in the state after consuming illicit liquor.

"I have never touched cigarette or liquor in my entire life. People should quit drinking, and drink 'rasam' instead. It's wrong for people to believe that drinking is symbol of being a man. Drinking is not part of our culture," Swami said.

When asked about Nitish Kumar, Swamy said: "Nitish Kumar and NDA have the same DNA. I am wondering if he will return to NDA. He may change his mind after meeting me."

