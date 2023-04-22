Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi to embark on two-day visit to Karnataka on Sunday

Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2023 | 9:20 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will arrive in poll-bound Karnataka on a two-day visit starting Sunday, where he will attend a series of events including visit to temples, interaction with people and address public, Congress party said on Saturday.

According to his schedule, Gandhi will reach Hubballi at 10.30 AM and then he will fly to Kudala Sangama in Bagalkote by helicopter.

Kudala Sangama is an important pilgrimage of Lingayat sect, one the major dominant communities of Karnataka. The place has the Aikya Mantapa of the founder of the 12th century AD social reformer and the founder of Lingayat sect Basaveshwara.

The Congress leader will pay his obeisance to Sangamanatha temple and the Aikya Linga. He will also participate in the Basava Jayanti celebration organised by the Utsava Samiti of Basava Mantapa.

Gandhi will then participate in Jana Samparka' (public contact) and address people in Vijayapura at Shivaji Circle.

On Monday afternoon, the former Congress president will interact with sugarcane growers in Ramdurg in Belagavi. Further, he will travel to Gadag to take part in 'Yuva Samvaad' (interaction with youths). In the evening, he will hold a public meeting in Hangal in Haveri district.

Gandhi will return to Hubballi in the night and then fly to Delhi. This will be Gandhi's second visit to Karnataka within a week. He was in Kolar on April 16 to attend Jai Bharat' programme.

Topics :Rahul GandhiKarnataka

First Published: Apr 22 2023 | 9:20 PM IST

