Centre to act against Twitter on video of Manipur women being paraded naked

In the horrific video, two women are seen being paraded naked and molested by a group of men, who then drags them to a field. The women were allegedly gang-raped later

BS Web Team New Delhi
The IT ministry is working across platforms to ensure that the video is not circulated any further

Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 11:01 AM IST
The Centre is planning to take action against Twitter over the Manipur video of two women being paraded naked by a group of men, triggering waves of outrage.

NDTV reported that the government is planning to take action against the platform over the circulation of videos that "could lead to problems in law and order".

An order initiating action against Twitter for non-compliance was issued on Wednesday night.

The sources said that the IT ministry is working across platforms to ensure that the video is not circulated any further.

In the horrific video, two women are seen being paraded naked and molested by a group of men, who then drags them to a field. The women were allegedly gang-raped later.

The incident took place on May 4, but the video went viral on Wednesday after it was widely shared on social media.

The police said that a case had been filed.

A senior police officer said, "We have identified the men and will arrest them soon. We will catch the men in a day or two."

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that he has ordered the police to investigate this case on priority.

Following the video going viral, the Opposition parties have targeted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.

The incident took place on May 4, a day after clashes broke out between the Meitei and the Kuki tribe in Manipur over the Meiteis' demand for Scheduled Tribes (ST) status. Over 120 have died in the ethnic violence so far and thousands have been internally displaced and are now living in relief camps.

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 11:01 AM IST

