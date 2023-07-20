Home / India News / NIA raids 5 locations in Kashmir in against newly floated outfits

NIA raids 5 locations in Kashmir in against newly floated outfits

The locations being raided by the NIA sleuths are residential premises of hybrid terrorists and OGWs linked with the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of several banned Kashmiri terrorist outfits

The raids are still underway against newly floated offshoots of proscribed Pakistan-backed banned terrorist outfits operating in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said | Photo: ANI/Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 10:30 AM IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out searches at five locations in Kashmir in a case pertaining to the criminal conspiracy for carrying out terrorist and subversive activities hatched by the cadres and Overground Workers (OGWs) of various proscribed organizations and their affiliates or off-shoots operating under various pseudo names at the behest of their Pakistani commanders and handlers.

The raids are still underway against newly floated offshoots of proscribed Pakistan-backed banned terrorist outfits operating in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said.

The locations being raided by the NIA sleuths are residential premises of hybrid terrorists and OGWs linked with the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of several banned Kashmiri terrorist outfits. Premises of sympathisers and cadres of these organisations are also being raided.

All these cadres and workers are being investigated for activities relating to terror, violence and subversion in Jammu and Kashmir.

The NIA suspects their involvement in the collection and distribution of sticky bombs, magnetic bombs, Improvised Explosive Devices, funds, narcotic substances and arms and ammunition.

This is the NIA's second raid in the case within 15 days. The agency had conducted raids at five locations in South Kashmir on July 11.

The places earlier searched by the NIA include three districts of Anantnag, Shopian and Pulwama in the Kashmir valley. It led to the seizure of several digital devices containing massive incriminating data. The Jammu and Kashmir terror conspiracy case was registered suo moto by the NIA on June 21 last year. It relates to a physical and online conspiracy by the banned terror organisations to launch a series of violent terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir with sticky bombs, IEDs and small arms. The Pakistan-backed outfits are also engaged in radicalizing local youth and mobilizing overground workers, to disturb peace and communal harmony in Jammu and Kashmir. As per NIA investigations, Pak-based operatives behind the conspiracy were using various social media platforms to spread terror among the people. They were also using drones to deliver arms and ammunition, explosives and narcotics to their agents and cadres in the Kashmir valley. The newly floated terror outfits under investigation include The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ & K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF and others. These outfits are affiliated to major banned terrorist organisations like Laskhar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr and Al-Qaeda.

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 10:30 AM IST

