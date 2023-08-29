Home / India News / Centre cuts LPG cylinders price by Rs 200 for PMUY beneficiaries

Centre cuts LPG cylinders price by Rs 200 for PMUY beneficiaries

In July, oil companies increased the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50. Earlier, the prices were increased twice in the month of May

BS Web Team New Delhi
The current price of a 14-kg LGP cylinder is around Rs 1,100

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 4:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The government has decided to reduce the price of LPG cylinders by Rs 200 for the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY).

The current price of a 14-kg LGP cylinder is around Rs 1,103 in New Delhi.

Currently, a 14-kg LPG cylinder costs Rs 1,102.5 in Mumbai; Rs 1,118.5 in Chennai; and Rs 1,129 in Kolkata.

In July, oil companies increased the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50. Earlier, the prices were increased twice in the month of May.

The PMUY was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May 2016, and aimed to distribute 50 million LPG connections to women of below poverty line (BPL) families.

An allocation of Rs 8,000 crore was made for the scheme. It was replaced by the Ujjwala Yojana 2.0 in 2021.

In the first year of its launch, 22 million connections were distributed.

Also Read

Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 171.50; to cost Rs 1856.50

Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same

Commercial LPG prices cut by Rs 100; domestic cylinder rates kept unchanged

Incentives on cards to increase LPG cover in remote, inaccessible areas

The rise and fall: Auto LPG runs on fumes, sales down 82% since FY19

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan expands his cabinet ahead of elections

NIA files chargesheet against 2 members of Al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group

Prez Murmu accepts credentials from 4 nations' envoys at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Court issues notice to Delhi police on plea of Sharjeel Imam seeking bail

India-Kenya collaboration in trade, economy, education has grown: Rajnath

Topics :LPG cylinder priceLPGBS Web ReportsCentreCabinetPradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana PMUY

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 3:12 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasion

Want to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparedness

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top beautiful Mehandi designs to celebrate Rakhi

LIVE: Manipur assembly to meet today for first time since violence began

Economy News

World's first flex fuel car will launch in India today: Why this matters

Hero Karizma XMR 210 launches today, check price, specification and more

Next Story