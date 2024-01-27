Centre will give all help to Maha's cooperative sector: Minister Verma

Union minister BL Verma on Saturday said the Centre will provide all help for the development of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra.

The Union minister of state for cooperation was speaking at the Maharashtra State Urban Cooperative Banks Conference (MSUCBC) 2023-24 being held here.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guidance of Union Minister for Cooperation Amit Shah, many steps have been taken for development in the country through the medium of cooperation. The Union government will provide all help for development of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra," Verma said.

He said the Narendra Modi government had created a separate ministry for cooperation, which was ensuring all stakeholders were getting support and solutions were being found for problems facing the sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Union minister of state for health Bharti Pawar said the government must provide help to the Nashik District Central Cooperative Bank so that the institution can tide over problems.

Pawar is Lok Sabha MP from Dindori in the district.

Maharashtra has a glorious tradition of cooperation and cooperative institutions, which have contributed greatly in the development of the nation, state cooperation minister Dilip Walse Patil said.

"The state government has prepared a scheme to protect depositors of cooperative credit societies and has allotted Rs 100 crore for it. The Union government must also give Rs 100 crore so that these institutions can be strengthened," he said.