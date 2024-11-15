Centre will manage Waqf property with accountability, transparency: Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said the central government's goal is to manage Waqf property with transparency and accountability, ensuring justice for the needy in the Muslim community.

He also expressed happiness that intellectuals and positive-minded individuals from the community support the amendment.

Speaking on occasion of the launch of the book, "Waqf Bill 2024: Respect to Islam and Gift for Muslims" at an event held at his residence on Thursday, Rijiju said, "I am very happy that Muslim Rashtriya Manch gave me a book titled 'Waqf Bill 2024'. Muslim Rashtriya Manch has looked into all the provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024."

"Everyone should read this book. Many stakeholders from the Muslim community have also given me suggestions," he said.

He stated that this effort by the Muslim Rashtriya Manch would open a new chapter in minority welfare

"Our intention is to manage the Waqf property with accountability and transparency. Our intention is not political, our intention is to provide justice to the needy people of the Muslim community. We prefer to have discussions and a JPC has been formed and many stakeholders have been heard. I am very happy that intellectuals and positive-minded people from the Muslim community are coming forward and they feel that the government should go ahead with this amendment," he said.

According to an official release, the book is a significant step toward reforms in the Waqf system and the holistic development of the Muslim community. Contributors to the book include Shahid Akhtar, Shalini Ali, lawyer Shiraz Qureshi, and Shahid Sayeed, who have conducted in-depth research on this vital subject.

"Kiren Rijiju praised the authors at the launch, describing their work as crucial. He mentioned that the book would not only guide better management of Waqf properties but also serve as a gift for the welfare and empowerment of the Muslim community," the release read.

He appreciated the role of Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) in raising awareness about Waqf issues and said that this organization significantly contributes to linking the Muslim community with justice, equality, and development.

"Shahid Akhtar, a respected scholar in Waqf and minority affairs, has presented a detailed history of the Waqf system in this book and stressed the need for its reform. He believes that transparency, accountability, and efficient administration are essential for advancing Waqf in a way that benefits the marginalized," the release read.

Shalini Ali, a prominent social activist and political analyst, highlighted the need to increase women's participation in Waqf boards. She argues that active involvement of women will bring more fairness and inclusivity to Waqf decision-making and management.

"Shiraz Qureshi, a renowned lawyer, discussed the legal aspects of Waqf properties and judicial processes in depth. He advocates for transparent and independent audits, along with stricter legal provisions to ensure the proper use of Waqf properties," the release mentioned.

The release stated that Shahid Sayeed, an experienced social worker and media personality, has presented a comprehensive perspective on Waqf reforms. He emphasized transparency and participation from all sections of society in managing Waqf properties. Shahid illustrated this with examples, noting that although Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, and BR Ambedkar did not directly address Waqf issues, their ideals and principles are deeply connected with the spirit of Waqf reforms.

Gandhi's principle of "Sarvodaya" (welfare of all), Patel's emphasis on unity and transparency, and Ambedkar's vision of economic justice and upliftment of marginalized communities underline the need to utilize Waqf properties for social welfare, education, and healthcare.

"The book highlights the challenges within the Waqf system and advocates for the reforms outlined in the Waqf Bill 2024. Through the "UMMEED Act" (United Waqf Act for Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, Development), it proposes efficient management of Waqf properties, digital record-keeping, and third-party audits. These changes aim to bring transparency to Waqf boards, maximize the use of Waqf properties, and benefit the most vulnerable sections of society" the release read.

During the launch, Kiren Rijiju described the book as a milestone for Waqf reform, stating that it promotes justice, equality, and comprehensive development. He appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's policies, emphasizing that the use of Waqf properties for education, healthcare, and social welfare is a critical step toward empowering the Muslim community.

"The book emphasizes that Waqf is not merely a religious trust but can serve as a national asset that fosters inclusive and just development. Rijiju added that the book would increase awareness of Waqf issues and the necessary steps for reform" the release read.

He praised the efforts of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, which is spreading awareness among the Muslim community to foster unity and harmony in society.