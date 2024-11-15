Northeast plays important role in dynamics of India's growth: Scindia

Union Minister of Communication Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Thursday in his four-day north-east region visit, lauded the development of the Northeast region under PM Modi's leadership.

In Mizoram, Union DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the North East Region has witnessed significant development in the last decade under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to media persons in Aizawl today, DoNER Minister said that the focus of the NDA government is to transform the North East as a growth engine of the Indian economy.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there has been an immense transformation in the development of the Northeast region in the last ten years. Northeast is the vantage point and the entry point for all of South East Asia countries into the Indian subcontinent and much play a very important role in the dynamics of India's growth," the Union Minister said.

Speaking on the infrastructure as well as for human resource development of Northeast he said that the region has received Government funding of close to Rs 27,000 crore per annum and 10 per cent of the gross budgetary support of the 55 line Ministries which receives over Rs One lakh five thousand crores in terms of the annual capital expenditure from the Government of India.

Highlighting the overall infrastructural development of the region he mentioned that highways close to over 4500 km of road have been constructed under PMGSY covering close to Rs 50,000 crore.

"National highways have drawn from 10,000 km to close to 16, 000 km. In the Northeast, there are only 9 airports and two states without a single airport, today have 17 airports in the 8 states of Northeast. As far as railways are concerned only one state was connected by railways but today three states are connected and soon all the states will be connected by the railways. He said that 19 railway projects are undertaken in the region with an estimated amount of Rs 82000 crore for the development of railways specific to Mizoram," he said.

He said that from the period of 2004 - 2014 over 10 years Mizoram received only Rs 4734 crore which means an average of less than Rs 500 crore per year but today Mizoram have received close to Rs 33,178 crore.

"In the areas of road 910 km of national highways and close to 600 km of National highways corridors has been sanctioned with capital close to Rs 11465 crore and Mizoram has been connected with broad-gauge of Indian railways at Bairabi in May 2016 and now work is ongoing from Bairabi to Sairang rail line projects 52 km at the cost of Rs 8213 crore which is close to 93 per cent complete with 43 tunnels and 142 bridges," the Union Minister said.

He further highlighted the potential of Mizoram in the civil aviation sector, telecommunication, tourism, horticulture and agriculture.

The meeting was held to review various schemes of the Ministry of DoNER in the state of Mizoram. He held a meeting with Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma and his teams in the Conference Hall of the Planning and Implementation Department, Govt. of Mizoram in Aizawl and also met the school students on the eve of Children Day.