Chandrababu in stable condition, no need to hospitalise: Doctors team

A team of doctors which examined TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the Rajamahendravaram central prison on Saturday said he is in a stable condition and there is no need to shift him to a hospital.

He is doing fine, said one of the doctors who examined the former chief minister.

"We checked his health parameters such as blood pressure, oxygen saturation, lungs condition, sugar levels (diabetes) and others, and he is doing fine," said one of the doctors who examined Naidu.

"After assessing all these, we came to a conclusion that his condition is stable. He spoke to all of us in a healthy way. We had a comfortable interaction with him. No need to shift him to hospital now," said the doctor, addressing a press conference along with prison officials in the jail.

However, the doctor said the former Andhra chief minister complained of rashes due to humidity, for which, the medical team recommended the provision of a cool environment.

Further, the doctor observed that they gave their medical advice but Naidu asserted that he would not take their prescription unless his personal doctor allows him to follow it.

Meanwhile, Coastal Andhra Pradesh Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Prisons, M R Ravi Kiran, said the doctors' recommendations will be submitted to higher-ups, including the court to follow their orders.

Further, Kiran highlighted that a prisoner has to be in a terminally ill condition or the doctors should recommend whether to shift him or not to a hospital outside the jail, responding to the demands to shift Naidu to hospital.

Moreover, he assured that if such a situation arises when Naidu is required to be shifted to a hospital, the DIG said prison officials will not hesitate to do so.

Naidu is under judicial remand in the Rajamahendravaram central prison for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, which resulted in a purported loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.