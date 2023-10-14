Army commanders to deliberate on security challenges at 5-day conference

Top commanders of the Army will carry out a comprehensive review of India's national security challenges along the borders with China and Pakistan and ways to enhance the combat capability of the force at a five-day conference beginning Monday.

The commanders' conference, to be chaired by Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande, is also expected to deliberate on a range of issues including the ongoing reform process, officials said on Saturday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to address the conference on October 18.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari are among those who will address the Army commanders. Ajay Kumar Sood, the Principal Scientific Adviser to the government, will also deliver a talk on "Leveraging Technology for National Security".

"The apex leadership will brainstorm current/ emerging security scenarios besides reviewing the operational preparedness of the Indian Army," the Army said.

"They will also delve into pivotal subjects including review of the ongoing transformation process, training matters, HR management aspects and issues impacting serving personnel and veterans," it said in a statement.

"The Army Commanders' Conference, with its broad scope, ensures the Indian Army remains progressive, forward-looking, adaptive, and future ready," it added.

The officials said the first day's deliberations will be in hybrid mode while rest of the on the conference will be held in a physical format.

The regional security situation and geopolitical developments including the Hamas-Israel conflict and the the Russia-Ukraine war may also figure at the conference.

The situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China as well as a long the frontier with Pakistan will be discussed, the officials said.

The Army Commanders' Conference is an apex-level biannual event that is held in April and October every year. The conference is an institutional platform for conceptual-level deliberations, culminating in making important policy decisions for the Indian Army.

The anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir as well as the overall situation in the Union Territory will also be deliberated upon at the conference, the officials said.