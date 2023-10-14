Special joyrides on Darjeeling toy trains during upcoming festive season

Special joyrides will be organised on Darjeeling toy trains during the festive season beginning with Durga Puja, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said on Saturday.

The joyrides will be organised between Darjeeling and Ghum railway stations of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR), NFR spokesperson Sabyasachi De said.

He said that four diesel joyride services will operate daily between the two stations from October 13 to January 5 next year, during which heavy tourist inflows to the hill station are witnessed.

The first train of the day will depart Darjeeling at 9.20 am and reach Ghum at 10.05 am.

The final train of the day will leave Darjeeling at 3.30 am and reach Ghum at 4.15 pm, commencing its return journey at 4.35 pm to reach Darjeeling at 5.05 pm.

The toy trains will have three first class chair car coaches, with a total of 89 seats.