Chandrababu Naidu gets anticipatory bail from HC in Angallu 307 case

Chandrababu Naidu is currently being lodged in the Rajahmundry jail in connection with multi crore skill development scam case

ANI
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 1:39 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to the state's former Chief Minister and TDP chief, N Chandrababu Naidu, in the Angallu 307 case.

The Angallu case involves an incident where the Andhra Pradesh police registered case against him and several other TDP leaders, accusing them of instigating an attack on ruling YRCP local leaders. Naidu is booked for an attempt to murder among other sections in the case.

Chandrababu Naidu is facing multiple cases registered against him by the Andhra Pradesh government which the TDP termed as political vendetta by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy led-YRCP government.

Chandrababu Naidu is currently being lodged in the Rajahmundry jail in connection with multi crore skill development scam case.

On Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh High Court granted anticipatory bail to Chandrababu Naidu in Amaravati inner ring road case.

The court that heard the argument on the anticipatory bail petition filed by him granted temporary bail and issued an interim order not to arrest Naidu till October 16 in the case.

Naidu was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in the skill development case last month. His bail petition was rejected by the ACB court in Vijayawada.

Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu has moved the Supreme Court after the Andhra Pradesh High Court denied him Anticipatory Bail in AP FiberNet Scam Case. The Apex Court will hear the plea today.

On Thursday Andhra CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy launched an all out attack on Chandrababu Naidu alleging that Naidu and his family had looted the state. Jagan Reddy was addressing a public meeting in Samarlakota.

"Chandrababu, his son Lokesh, Dattaputru, Ramoji Rao, Radhakrishna, Naidu, who are partners in this gangster gang, none of them are in our state. Andhra state, why do they want these people, they want to loot here and share in Hyderabad there" said the AP Chief Minister at the rally.

Jagan Reddy also questioned politician, actor Pawan Kalyan who has offered support to the TDP and Chandrababu Naidu.

"We are looking at Pawan Kalyan, a businessman who sells his own party, his own sect and the votes of his fans wholesale. Will this person who comes to the state to politicize in the shooting gap have any love for the people here?" he said.

Topics :N Chandrababu NaiduAndhra PradeshTDP

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 1:39 PM IST

