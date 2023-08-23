Home / India News / Chandrayaan-3 LIVE updates: India prays for successful landing on Moon
LiveNew Update

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE updates: India prays for successful landing on Moon

India awaits successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the Moon. Catch all the live updates here

BS Web Team New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 8:40 AM IST
Chandrayaan-3, India's lunar mission, has kept the country on its toes since its launch on July 14. After a 41-day voyage, its lander, Vikram, will attempt to land on the Moon on August 23 at 6:04 pm (IST). If everything goes by the book, India will land on the South Pole of the Moon, a feat no nation has ever achieved.

 
Key Events

8:26 AM Aug 23

Chandrayaan-3: PM Modi to virtually witness attempted lunar landing in South Africa

7:43 AM Aug 23

Chandrayaan-3: What will happen when Vikram lander touches down on Moon?

7:39 AM Aug 23

Prayers across world and in India for successful moon landing of Chandrayaan-3

8:40 AM Aug 23

Chandrayaan-3 mission will help our understanding of Moon: Ex-Nasa official

India's lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 holds immense potential for gathering critical data and will significantly contribute to the understanding of the Moon, a former top NASA official has said, describing India, US space partnership further moving to the Moon.
 
Chief Growth Officer of Redwire Space Mike Gold on Tuesday in an exclusive interview to ANI said the data will play a pivotal role in enhancing the ability to utilize resources resulting in establishing settlements on the lunar surface.

8:26 AM Aug 23

Chandrayaan-3: PM Modi to virtually witness attempted lunar landing in South Africa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in South Africa to attend the 15th BRICS Summit, will virtually witness the historic landing attempt on the lunar surface as part of the country's third lunar mission - Chandrayaan-3.

According to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Chandrayaan-3 is all set to create history by landing on the uncharted south pole of the moon. The attempted soft-landing has been scheduled at 18:04 hrs IST.

8:14 AM Aug 23

Indian students in London organise special prayer for successful landing of Chandrayaan-3

Indian students and research scholars in Uxbridge, London organised a special prayer at the Adya Shakti Mataji Temple for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon.

A student present at the prayer said: "We are gathered here for the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3. In the UK, every student and every professionals are wishing for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 and we are just wishing that everything goes smoothly and according to the plan and I wish and congratulate all the scientists of ISRO and the Indian government as well."

7:56 AM Aug 23

A failed lunar mission dents Russian pride and reflects deeper problems with Moscow's space industry

An ambitious but failed attempt by Russia to return to the moon after nearly half a century has exposed the massive challenges faced by Moscow's once-proud space programme
 
The destruction of the robotic Luna-25 probe, which crashed onto the surface of the moon over the weekend, reflects the endemic problems that have dogged the Russian space industry since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union. Those include the loss of key technologies in the post-Soviet industrial meltdown, the bruising impact of recent Western sanctions, a huge brain drain and widespread corruption.

7:43 AM Aug 23

Chandrayaan-3: What will happen when Vikram lander touches down on Moon?

After the lander lands on the surface of the Moon, one side panel of Vikram will unfold, creating a ramp for the Pragyaan rover to come out. Pragyaan's wheels have been embossed with the Tricolour and Isro's logo.
 
Pragyaan will descend from the lander's belly after four hours of Vikram's landing. It will then scan the lunar surface with navigation cameras. Also, as it rolls, it will leave imprints of the Tricolour and Isro logo on the lunar surface, making India's mark. Read more here

7:42 AM Aug 23

Over the Moon: Chandrayaan readies to land, India Inc prepares to take off

“Welcome, buddy!”
 
This is how the Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter greeted the Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module on Monday, as the two communicated for the first time. This, an industry expert points out, symbolises the emergence of a modern Isro — short for the Indian Space Research Organisation, India’s space agency — conversant with today’s lingo.
 
Today’s Isro is also comfortable in the midst of private sector companies. Several private sector firms are an integral part of Chandrayaan-3, India’s third moon mission (see: ONBOARD CHANDRA­YAAN-3). On Tuesday, executives from some of these companies were at Isro’s headquarters in Bengaluru, providing last-minute assistance. Read more here

7:39 AM Aug 23

Prayers across world and in India for successful moon landing of Chandrayaan-3

Prayers are resonating around the globe, as people of various religious affiliations unite for the successful landing of India's Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon's South Pole.

Regardless of religious boundaries, individuals are coming together to lend their support to the Chandrayaan-3 mission. This demonstration of solidarity is extending worldwide, with people participating in prayers, offering religious observances, and engaging in diverse rituals to foster its success.

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 7:37 AM IST

