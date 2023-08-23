Chandrayaan-3 LIVE updates: India prays for successful landing on Moon

Chandrayaan-3, India's lunar mission, has kept the country on its toes since its launch on July 14. After a 41-day voyage, its lander, Vikram, will attempt to land on the Moon on August 23 at 6:04 pm (IST). If everything goes by the book, India will land on the South Pole of the Moon, a feat no nation has ever achieved. The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) announced on Tuesday that the Rs 600-crore mission was nearing its final act as scheduled, and that the lander module was continuing its smooth journey. Read More