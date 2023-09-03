Home / India News / Chandrayaan-3 rover has completed its tasks, is set into sleep mode: Isro

Chandrayaan-3 rover has completed its tasks, is set into sleep mode: Isro

At present, the battery was fully charged and the solar panel oriented to receive the light at the next sunrise expected on September 22, 2023

Press Trust of India Sriharikota (AP)
Artist's illustration of Chandrayaan-2 on the lunar surface (Photo: ISRO/Twitter)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2023 | 12:41 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Chandrayaan-3's rover 'Pragyaan' has completed its assignments on the lunar surface and set into sleep mode, ISRO said on Saturday.

The space agency's announcement came hours after its chief S Somanath said the lunar mission's rover and lander, 'Pragyaan' and 'Vikram', respectively were functioning well and they would be put to "sleep" soon to withstand the night on the Moon.

"The Rover completed its assignments. It is now safely parked and set into Sleep mode. APXS and LIBS payloads are turned off. Data from these payloads is transmitted to the Earth via the Lander," ISRO said in an update on social media platform X.

At present, the battery was fully charged and the solar panel oriented to receive the light at the next sunrise expected on September 22, 2023.

 

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:
The Rover completed its assignments.

It is now safely parked and set into Sleep mode.
APXS and LIBS payloads are turned off.
Data from these payloads is transmitted to the Earth via the Lander.

Currently, the battery is fully charged.
The solar panel is…

— ISRO (@isro) September 2, 2023 "The receiver is kept on. Hoping for a successful awakening for another set of assignments! Else, it will forever stay there as India's lunar ambassador," it said.

 

Somanath had earlier in the day said the rover has moved almost 100 metres from the lander.

"And we are going to start the process of making both of them sleep in the coming one or two days because they have to withstand the night," he said.

Also Read

Chandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO's Lander releases new images of moon from 70 km above

Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan captures new snap of Vikram Lander, details inside

Chandrayaan-3 moon landing: A look inside Vikram lander and Pragyan rover

Chandrayaan-3 set for launch: Here's a look at Isro's other lunar missions

Railways achieve freight loading of 634.66 MT between Apr 1 and Aug 31

Congress' Venugopal slams formation of panel on 'One nation, One election'

Delhi govt sold over 610 mln liquor bottles, earned Rs 7,285 cr last year

G20 Summit: Preparations in full swing at Delhi's The Lalit Hotel

BJP has assured us of fair deal in govt, LS elections: Praful Patel

Topics :ISROIsro projectsChandrayaan-3

First Published: Sep 03 2023 | 12:26 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story