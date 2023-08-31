Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan captures new snap of Vikram Lander, details inside

On Wednesday, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) reported that the Pragyan rover had traveled approximately 15 metres and taken a picture of the Vikram lander.

The Indian space office has also mentioned it delivered multiple pictures caught by the Pragyan rover. ISRO has posted photographs via social media's X (Twitter) and expressed, "Beyond Borders, Across Moonscapes: India's Majesty knows no bounds! Once more, co-traveller Pragyan captures Vikram in a Snap! This iconic snap was taken today around 11 am IST from about 15 m."

Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan new snap: Overview As indicated by the ISRO, the recent directions of the Chandrayaan 3 are 69.373 S, 32.319 E, well close to the planned landing point of 4 km x 2.4 km at 69.367621 S, 32.348126 E.

The picture shared by the ISRO showed two of Vikram lander's essential instruments, the Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) probe and Chandra's Surface Thermo-physical Experiment (ChaSTE) probe.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:



Smile, please????!



Pragyan Rover clicked an image of Vikram Lander this morning.



The 'image of the mission' was taken by the Navigation Camera onboard the Rover (NavCam).



NavCams for the Chandrayaan-3 Mission are developed by the Laboratory for… — ISRO (@isro) August 30, 2023

Vikram Lander’s Final Mission The Pragyan rover has two route cameras fitted on the front side. The information and images gathered by the cameras is processed by ISRO's Space Applications Center in Ahmedabad.

On August 23, 2023, India carved its name in history by becoming the first country to land its spacecraft Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander on the Moon's South Pole. India is the fourth country to land a rover on the lunar surface.

Chandrayaan-3 has a total lifespan of one lunar day or 14 Earth days, and the ISRO may try to extend it by one more day. However, this depends on the availability of sufficient power to maintain the Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover's optimal operation. Till now, the mission has finished 7 days, and it has 7 more days to go.