Home / India News / Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan captures new snap of Vikram Lander, details inside

Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan captures new snap of Vikram Lander, details inside

The ISRO on Monday posted the images of a crater that Pragyan, the rover carried by Vikram, the lander of Chandrayaan-3, experienced. There were many images shared by the Indian space agency

Sonika Nitin Nimje
Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan captures new snap of Vikram Lander

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 6:25 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

On Wednesday, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) reported that the Pragyan rover had traveled approximately 15 metres and taken a picture of the Vikram lander.

The Indian space office has also mentioned it delivered multiple pictures caught by the Pragyan rover. ISRO has posted photographs via social media's X (Twitter) and expressed, "Beyond Borders, Across Moonscapes: India's Majesty knows no bounds! Once more, co-traveller Pragyan captures Vikram in a Snap! This iconic snap was taken today around 11 am IST from about 15 m."

Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan new snap: Overview
As indicated by the ISRO, the recent directions of the Chandrayaan 3 are 69.373 S, 32.319 E, well close to the planned landing point of 4 km x 2.4 km at 69.367621 S, 32.348126 E.


The picture shared by the ISRO showed two of Vikram lander's essential instruments, the Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) probe and Chandra's Surface Thermo-physical Experiment (ChaSTE) probe.

The Pragyan rover has two route cameras fitted on the front side. The information and images gathered by the cameras is processed by ISRO's Space Applications Center in Ahmedabad.

Vikram Lander’s Final Mission

On August 23, 2023, India carved its name in history by becoming the first country to land its spacecraft Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander on the Moon's South Pole. India is the fourth country to land a rover on the lunar surface.

Chandrayaan-3 has a total lifespan of one lunar day or 14 Earth days, and the ISRO may try to extend it by one more day. However, this depends on the availability of sufficient power to maintain the Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover's optimal operation. Till now, the mission has finished 7 days, and it has 7 more days to go.

Also Read

Chandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now

Chandrayaan-3 moon landing: A look inside Vikram lander and Pragyan rover

Chandrayaan-3: WATCH Pragyan rover exit Isro's lander onto Moon's surface

Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover clicks photos of Vikram lander; check here

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO's Lander releases new images of moon from 70 km above

Speedy trial can become effective tool to address overcrowding in jails: SC

Madhya Pradesh govt to give domestic gas cylinder at Rs 450 in Sawan month

Rahul Gandhi targets Adani case, asks PM Modi for a JPC investigation

NTPC Lara plans to add 1600 Mw capacity Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district

Plan on track to convert expressways into industrial corridors in UP

Topics :Chandrayaan-3Isro projectsIndian Space Research Organisationmoon missionmoon

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 6:25 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Amazon inks pact with India Post for exporters; launches digital assistant

Market regulator Sebi examined funds named by OCCRP in Adani Group probe

Election News

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit in Delhi: All you need to know about restrictions in the city

G20 India mobile app is a pocketbook of events leading to the summit

Economy News

India's Russian crude imports decline sharply in Aug to lowest in 7 months

McDonald's, Domino's and 200 others now face a Rs 30,000 cr tax demand

Next Story