Home / India News / Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover clicks photos of Vikram lander; check here

Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover clicks photos of Vikram lander; check here

Chandrayaan-3: Earlier, Isro said that the rover has unambiguously confirmed the presence of sulphur on the lunar surface near the south pole

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: @Isro/Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 2:01 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Pragyan rover, part of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission, on Wednesday, sent pictures of the Vikram lander to the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), the agency said in a post on social media platform X.

"Smile, please!" the post read.

"Pragyan Rover clicked an image of Vikram Lander this morning. The 'image of the mission' was taken by the Navigation Camera onboard the Rover (NavCam)," it added.


NavCams for the Chandrayaan-3 Mission are developed by the Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems (LEOS) in Peenya Industrial Estate, Bengaluru. It also deals with the design, development and production of Attitude Sensors for all LEO, GEO and interplanetary missions; and develops and delivers Optical Systems for remote sensing and meteorological payloads. 

Earlier on Tuesday, Isro said that the rover has unambiguously confirmed the presence of sulphur on the lunar surface near the south pole, through first-ever in-situ measurements.

It also said the Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) instrument onboard Pragyan also detected aluminium, calcium, iron, chromium, titanium, manganese, silicon and oxygen, as expected.

"The Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) instrument onboard Chandrayaan-3 Rover has made the first-ever in-situ measurements on the elemental composition of the lunar surface near the south pole. These in-situ measurements confirm the presence of Sulphur (S) in the region unambiguously, something that was not feasible by the instruments onboard the orbiters," the space agency said in a statement.

According to Isro, LIBS is a scientific technique that analyses the composition of materials by exposing them to intense laser pulses.

Also Read

Chandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now

Chandrayaan-3 moon landing: A look inside Vikram lander and Pragyan rover

Chandrayaan-3: WATCH Pragyan rover exit Isro's lander onto Moon's surface

Chandrayaan-3: What will happen when Vikram lander touches down on Moon?

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram lander to separate from propulsion module today

India records 61 fresh Covid cases, total cases at 1,522: Health Ministry

Isro completes launch rehearsal of Aditya-L1 solar mission, launch on Sep 2

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Date, schedule, seats, opinion polls

India experiences the driest August ever recorded, with a 33% rain deficit

VHP member files case against Digvijaya for 'misleading' social media post

Topics :ISROChandrayaan-3Lunar MissionIndia space missionBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasion

Want to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparedness

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 Best Wishes, Quotes and Messages

Surat man arrested for posing as Isro scientist involved in Chandrayaan-3

Economy News

Govt cuts domestic LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200 to fight inflation

Haryana's unemployment rate 8.8% till March quarter, state assembly told

Next Story