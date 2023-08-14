Home / India News / Chandrayaan-3 undergoes orbit reduction manoeuvre, closer to Moon's surface

Chandrayaan-3 undergoes orbit reduction manoeuvre, closer to Moon's surface

The Bengaluru-headquartered space agency said the spacecraft has now achieved a "near-circular orbit" around the Moon

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
"Orbit circularisation phase commences. Precise maneuver performed today has achieved a near-circular orbit of 150 km x 177 km," Isro said in a tweet.

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 1:51 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Chandrayaan-3 ventured closer to the lunar surface on Monday with another successful maneuver of the spacecraft by Isro, the national space agency said.

The Bengaluru-headquartered space agency said the spacecraft has now achieved a "near-circular orbit" around the Moon.

Post its launch on July 14, Chandrayaan-3, the country's ambitious third Moon mission, had entered into lunar orbit on August 5, following which two orbit reduction maneuvers were carried out on the spacecraft on August 6 and 9.

"Orbit circularisation phase commences. Precise maneuver performed today has achieved a near-circular orbit of 150 km x 177 km," Isro said in a tweet.

The next operation is planned for August 16, around 08.30 am, it said.

As the mission progresses, a series of maneuvers is being conducted by Isro to gradually reduce Chandrayaan-3's orbit and position it over the lunar poles.

According to Isro sources, one more maneuver will be performed on the spacecraft on August 16 to reach 100 km orbit, following which the landing module, comprising the lander and rover will break away from the propulsion module.

After this, the lander is expected to undergo a "deboost" (the process of slowing down) and make a soft landing on the south polar region of the Moon on August 23.

Also Read

Chandrayaan-3 set for launch: Here's a look at Isro's other lunar missions

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: India has taken lead in space tech, says Jitender Singh

Chandrayaan-3 leaves Earth's orbit, now headed for the moon, says ISRO

Isro performs orbit reduction manoeuvre, brings Chandrayaan closer to moon

Chandrayaan-3 update: All details about ISRO's Lunar orbit manoeuvre

No stay on MHADA lottery, HC rejects plea seeking reservation for SBC

IRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Soren unlikely to appear before ED for questioning in money laundering case

Mobile internet service restored in Haryana's Nuh two weeks after violence

No confusion in MVA, will ensure successful INDIA meet: Sharad Pawar

Topics :ISROChandrayaan-3

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 1:51 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Union Bank of India begins probe into RCom loan, seeks firm's response

Adani probe comes to end as Sebi tightens disclosure for big firms

India News

Badrinath highway in Chamoli blocked due to falling debris, vehicles buried

PM Modi pays tributes to Indians who lost lives, suffered during partition

Technology News

'Time to move on': Mark Zuckerberg calls off cage fight with Elon Musk

Chatbots: Hackers trick AI with 'bad Math' to expose flaws, biases

Economy News

NCCF sold 71.5 tonnes of tomatoes in Delhi at Rs 70/kg over the weekend

Chhattisgarh 2nd best after Maharashtra, Telangana in fiscal health: Report

Next Story