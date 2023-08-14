Home / India News / Mobile internet service restored in Haryana's Nuh two weeks after violence

Mobile internet service restored in Haryana's Nuh two weeks after violence

According to the police, the service was restored Sunday midnight

Press Trust of India Gurugram
Following the violence on July 31, mobile internet service was completely stopped by the government till 8 August. The suspension was subsequently extended till 13 August | Photo: ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 1:05 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Mobile internet service has been restored in Nuh district of Haryana, two weeks after it was suspended following communal clashes that claimed six lives, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the service was restored Sunday midnight.

Following the violence on July 31, mobile internet service was completely stopped by the government till 8 August. The suspension was subsequently extended till 13 August.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh after a procession of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) was attacked by mobs on July 31 and spread to adjoining areas, including Gurugram.

Following sustained efforts by the Nuh district administration to restore normalcy, markets are now open in the violence-affected areas and people are visiting them.

Ten days after the violence, orders were given by the district magistrate to open all educational institutions. Schools are now functioning as usual.

Students are busy preparing for Independence Day celebrations. Police parade units are also preparing for the programme to be held at the district level.

"People have got a lot of relief after the services of Haryana State Transport buses were restored and they are not facing any kind of problem in visiting other destinations. Now the situation is quite normal," Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata said.

On Sunday, a 'mahapanchayat' organised by Hindu outfits at Pondri village in neighbouring Palwal district decided to resume on August 28 the VHP's Braj Mandal Yatra in Nuh that was disrupted after communal violence.

The mahapanchayat also made several demands, which included an NIA probe into the attack on the VHP yatra in Nuh on July 31 and declaring Nuh a cow slaughter-free district.

Also Read

Haryana violence: Govt relaxes mobile internet ban for three hours

SC directs Centre, states to ensure peaceful rallies against Nuh violence

Informal workers moving away from Gurugram after communal clashes in Nuh

After communal tension, Section 144 imposed in Haryana's Nuh district

Curfew in Haryana's violence-hit Nuh to be lifted today from 9 am to 1 pm

No confusion in MVA, will ensure successful INDIA meet: Sharad Pawar

After 18 deaths in 24 hrs, non-serious patients shifted from Thane hospital

Partition dark chapter in history; country had to pay heavy price: HM Shah

BSP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections

US-India relationship has never been so stronger, says Congressman Khanna

Topics :HaryanaInternet shutdownviolence

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Union Bank of India begins probe into RCom loan, seeks firm's response

Adani probe comes to end as Sebi tightens disclosure for big firms

India News

Badrinath highway in Chamoli blocked due to falling debris, vehicles buried

PM Modi pays tributes to Indians who lost lives, suffered during partition

Technology News

'Time to move on': Mark Zuckerberg calls off cage fight with Elon Musk

Chatbots: Hackers trick AI with 'bad Math' to expose flaws, biases

Economy News

NCCF sold 71.5 tonnes of tomatoes in Delhi at Rs 70/kg over the weekend

Chhattisgarh 2nd best after Maharashtra, Telangana in fiscal health: Report

Next Story