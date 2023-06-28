Bharat Jodo Yatra goes on: Rahul Gandhi meets bike mechanics in Karol Bagh

Continuing his public outreach campaign, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday visited motorcycle mechanics' workshops in Delhi's Karol Bagh area. Gandhi, who arrived at the market around 5:15 pm, interacted with people in the same way he did during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and asked mechanics about their problems. He also interacted with local businessmen and market workers.

Later, Gandhi shared photos of his interactions with mechanics on Facebook, writing, "Learning from the hands that turn the wrenches, and keep the wheels of Bharat moving." The Congress also posted photos on social media of the former party chief working on motorcycles and interacting with mechanics.

“These hands create India. The grease on these clothes is our pride and self-respect. Only a people’s hero works to encourage them. Shri Rahul Gandhi with bike mechanics at Karol Bagh in Delhi. ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ continues…," the party tweeted in Hindi.

The former head of the Congress has been meeting with regular people and listening to their problems ever since he began his public outreach programme with the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Bharat Jodo Yatra began in Kanyakumari on September 7, 2022 and covered over 4,000 km before concluding in Srinagar on January 30, 2023.

"The Bharat Jodo Yatra carried the spirit of affection, respect, and humility. If one studies history, it can be seen that all spiritual leaders-including Guru Nanak Dev ji, Guru Basavanna ji, Narayana Guru ji-united the nation in a similar way," Gandhi had said at an event in San Francisco.

Rahul Gandhi to visit Manipur

Meanwhile, Gandhi will travel to violence-hit Manipur on Thursday, where he will visit relief camps and interact with civil society representatives.

"Rahul Gandhi ji will be visiting Manipur on 29-30 June. He will visit relief camps and interact with civil society representatives in Imphal and Churachandpur during his visit," tweeted Congress party leader KC Venugopal.

"Manipur has been burning for nearly two months and desperately needs a healing touch so that society can move from conflict to peace. This is a humanitarian tragedy and it is our responsibility to be a force of love, not hate," added Mr Venugopal.

Violent clashes broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Nearly 120 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 have been injured since then.