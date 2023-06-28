Home / India News / First objective qualitative improvement of education in Bengal: Governor

First objective qualitative improvement of education in Bengal: Governor

Governor C V Ananda Bose said that the universities will strive together, holding hands with the government, to see that the new generation of Bengal becomes the best in the world

Press Trust of India Kolkata
West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2023 | 2:43 PM IST
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Wednesday said his first objective is the qualitative improvement of university education in the state.

Bose, who held a meeting with the vice-chancellors of 10 state-run universities at the North Bengal University in Siliguri, said that they had a resolution for a commitment that their primary duty is to the students and the second and third duty are also to the students.

"Our first objective is the qualitative improvement of university education in Bengal. Universities in Bengal should be the best in the nation," Bose told reporters after the meeting.

He said that the universities will strive together, holding hands with the government, to see that the new generation of Bengal becomes the best in the world.

"We will strive to achieve the goal of Bengal becoming the educational hub of the nation," he said.

Stating that the vice-chancellors have the freedom and confidence, the governor said that whatever is to be done in the universities will be done in the most appropriate manner by them.

The governor is also the Chancellor of all state-run universities.

Earlier in the day, Bose was shown black flags by members of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), the student wing of the Trinamool Congress, when his convoy was entering the campus of the University of North Bengal (UNB) in Siliguri.

The TMCP members also shouted "Go back" slogans.

Asked about his views after having visited various places which witnessed violence during the nomination filing for the ensuing panchayat elections, Bose said that he has been visiting ground zero and interacting with the victims, their relatives and a cross-section of society.

"Let me arrive at a conclusion and then will tell what action I propose to take," he said.

Bose visited Bhangore and Canning in South 24 Parganas district, where violence was reported to have taken place during the nominations.

Topics :West BengaleducationUniversityhigher education

First Published: Jun 28 2023 | 2:43 PM IST

