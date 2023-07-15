Chautala writes to Centre seeking permanent NDRF battalion for Haryana

The Haryana government has asked the Centre for a permanent battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to deal with "disaster situations", an official statement said here on Friday.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard. Haryana was battered by heavy rains over the past few days with floods reported from several parts of the state.

In his letter, Chautala said that with the availability of a permanent battalion of the NDRF in Haryana, immediate relief can be provided at the time of disaster.

He said that land for the battalion could be provided by the state government near the Hisar airport.

Chautala said that there are 1,149 jawans in a battalion and in such a situation, Haryana will become more capable to deal with floods, earthquakes or other crisis situations.

At present, NDRF teams have to be called from other states in case of any disaster, he wrote.