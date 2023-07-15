Home / India News / Chautala writes to Centre seeking permanent NDRF battalion for Haryana

Chautala writes to Centre seeking permanent NDRF battalion for Haryana

In his letter, Chautala said that with the availability of a permanent battalion of the NDRF in Haryana, immediate relief can be provided at the time of disaster

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
At present, NDRF teams have to be called from other states in case of any disaster, he wrote

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2023 | 6:58 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Haryana government has asked the Centre for a permanent battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to deal with "disaster situations", an official statement said here on Friday.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard. Haryana was battered by heavy rains over the past few days with floods reported from several parts of the state.

In his letter, Chautala said that with the availability of a permanent battalion of the NDRF in Haryana, immediate relief can be provided at the time of disaster.

He said that land for the battalion could be provided by the state government near the Hisar airport.

Chautala said that there are 1,149 jawans in a battalion and in such a situation, Haryana will become more capable to deal with floods, earthquakes or other crisis situations.

At present, NDRF teams have to be called from other states in case of any disaster, he wrote.

Also Read

6 of 7 Independents support Khattar govt unconditionally: Haryana min

BJP-JJP alliance was not forged, Haryana needed stable govt: Chautala

All-around development of villages top priority: Haryana deputy CM Chautala

Haryana announces one day state mourning in memory of MP Rattan Lal Kataria

With no commitment from JJP, BJP in Haryana relies on independents

Patents rights disputes to be examined under Patents Act: Delhi HC

Noida flood: 550 hectares land, over 7,200 people & 6000 animals impacted

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urges states to increase healthcare spend

Govt announces drive for 100% coverage under Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY

Water levels in Yamuna in Delhi down to 208.02 metres at 10 pm: CWC data

Topics :HaryanaNDRFDushyant chautala

First Published: Jul 15 2023 | 6:58 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story