Water levels in Yamuna in Delhi down to 208.02 metres at 10 pm: CWC data

The Yamuna in Delhi swelled to 207.71 metres on Wednesday, breaching its all-time record of 207.49 metres set in 1978

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Yamuna water enters Gandhi memorial at Rajghat

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2023 | 12:04 AM IST
After breaching a 45-year record three days ago, water levels in the Yamuna in Delhi came down to 208.02 metres at 10 pm on Friday even as several key areas in the city were inundated.

On Thursday, the water level had started rising after remaining stable for three hours and reached 208.66 metres by 7 pm, three metres above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

According to Central Water Commission (CWC) data, the water level stood at 208.57 metres in the early hours of Friday and fell marginally to 208.48 metres at 5 am.

The water level in the Yamuna was 208.42 metres at 8 am. It went down further to 208.27 metres at 1 pm and 208.25 metres at 3 pm. At 6 pm, the reading stood at 208.17 metres and it was 208.02 metres at 10 pm, the data stated.

The Yamuna in Delhi swelled to 207.71 metres on Wednesday, breaching its all-time record of 207.49 metres set in 1978.

Floodwaters reached the entrance of the Supreme Court in central Delhi and submerged the busy ITO intersection and Rajghat as the Irrigation and Flood Control Department's regulator was damaged.

Topics :YamunaDelhiFloods

First Published: Jul 15 2023 | 12:04 AM IST

