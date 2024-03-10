Home / India News / Cheetah Gamini gives birth to five cubs at MP's Kuno National Park

Cheetah Gamini gives birth to five cubs at MP's Kuno National Park

The total number of cheetahs, including cubs in Kuno National Park, is 26. Gamini's legacy leaps forward: Introducing her adorable cubs," the Union Minister stated

Image: x @byadavbjp
Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2024 | 6:48 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Cheetah 'Gamini' on Sunday gave birth to five cubs in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, taking the total number of the big cats in the country to 26, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said.

Taking to social media platform X, the Union Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change said, "High Five, Kuno! Female cheetah Gamini, aged about 5 years, brought from Tswalu Kalahari Reserve, South Africa, has given birth to 5 cubs today." The number of cheetah cubs born in India now stands at 13, the minister added.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


This is the fourth cheetah litter on Indian soil and the first litter of cheetahs brought from South Africa, Yadav informed.

"Congratulations to all, especially the team of forest officers, vets, and field staff who have ensured a stress-free environment for cheetahs, which has led to successful mating and birth of the cubs.

The total number of cheetahs, including cubs in Kuno National Park, is 26. Gamini's legacy leaps forward: Introducing her adorable cubs," the Union Minister stated. Under the ambitious cheetah reintroduction project, eight Namibian cheetahs, comprising five females and three males, were released into enclosures at KNP on September 17 in 2022.

 

In February 2023, another 12 cheetahs were brought to the park from South Africa. Gamini is part of the group brought from South Africa.

Also Read

Three cubs born to Namibian cheetah at Kuno National Park: Environment min

Namibian cheetah births 3 cubs: What is India's total cheetah count now

Breeding, cheetah selection strategies at focus in Project Cheetah's 2nd yr

Another Namibian cheetah dies at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park

WATCH: Three cubs born to Namibian cheetah Aasha in MP's Kuno park

Govt resolved to make 30 million women 'lakhpati didi', says PM Modi

Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya eliminated from Olympics qualification race

Delhi airport expects 72 mn passengers, expanded T1 to be functional in May

NHIT plans to raise Rs 4,500 crore loan to acquire more road assets

Centre's new regulations bring cheer to owners of vintage cars in India

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :South AfricaTigerLionMadhya PradeshNamibia

First Published: Mar 10 2024 | 6:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story